Winter season is officially on. It’s one of the earliest openings for Vail that I can remember. You can feel the excitement around. Everyone I have spoken to believes it’s going to be a great season. And I fully agree with them. Let’s hope Mother Nature gives us enough snow so we can all fully enjoy it. Be prepared with handwarmers, just in case. That’s during the day. At night, though, you can hold a glass of nice wine or beer by the fireplace, reading a book or on the couch watching sports or a movie. Here are some suggestions for you to explore.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO