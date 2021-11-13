Meals on Wheels in Elmira dedicates building to ex-executive director

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Board members from Meals on Wheels in Elmira gathered at their William St. location to commemorate their building to someone very close to the organization.

Darlene Ike, the former executive director of Meals on Wheels, had her name forever posted on the front of the building Friday afternoon.

Ike had recently retired after 25 years with Meals on Wheels after taking it from a small church location to where it is today and serving thousands of people along the way.

Many of the board members believe that without Darlene, they wouldn’t be where they are today in the organization.

If anyone would like to make a donation to Meals on Wheels their hours are Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

