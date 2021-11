The Missouri Department Department of Social Services announced today that the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Energy Assistance (EA) program will now be available to help Missourians with their heating and cooling bills year-round and the benefit amount will double for those who are eligible. For help through EA, the new benefit amount will depend on the fuel type. Fuel types are in the categories of Natural Gas, Tank Propane, Electric, Fuel Oil, Wood, Kerosene, and Cylinder Propane.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO