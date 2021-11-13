Bucks starting Pat Connaughton for inactive Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) on Friday

As the Milwaukee Bucks walked off the court following a 4-1 defeat to the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Pat Connaughton’s future with the franchise was uncertain. The impending free agent had a downright awful series against the Heat across those five games. Connaughton scored just nine points while shooting 4-of-14 from the field, including 1-of-7 from behind the arc, failing to make hardly any impact on the offensive end. His defense was not much better, as fans constantly asked themselves why Connaughton was getting minutes over starter Wesley Matthews. After such an abysmal string of games, fans were fine with the Bucks letting Connaughton walk in free agency, with some even willing to help him pack his bags.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO