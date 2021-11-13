Scottsdale Unified board president replaced by interim president following dossier scandal
Scottsdale Unified board ousts president following dossier sandal; petition to recall underway. Scottsdale Unified board president Jann-Michael Greenburg was replaced by an interim president following a dossier scandal where he reportedly collected private, sensitive information about district parents. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Hundreds of Scottsdale parents have signed a petition...www.fox10phoenix.com
Comments / 0