CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona airline pilot to sue United Airlines over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Morgan has been a pilot with United for the last 22 years,...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 6

Related
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX - Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The 2,774 additional cases reported on Nov. 15 by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic total to 1,217,193 cases. The number of known deaths remains at 21,653.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Killeen Daily Herald

United Airlines leaving Killeen, citing COVID-19 related struggles

Amidst a year of recovering ridership, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was dealt a stinging blow by United Airlines, which has made the decision to “suspend services” to Killeen, as well as seven other regional airports, by Jan. 4. The move comes just four years after Delta Airlines pulled out...
KILLEEN, TX
Newsbug.info

Judge blocks request to stop United Airlines from placing employees exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandate on unpaid leave

A judge denied United Airlines employees’ request to block the airline from placing employees exempt from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on unpaid leave. A handful of employees who sought religious or medical exemptions filed a lawsuit against Chicago-based United in a Texas federal court in September, alleging the carrier’s offer of unpaid leave wasn’t a reasonable accommodation for workers who received exemptions from the mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Mandate#Fox 10
tucson.com

COVID cases rising faster in Arizona than in most states

COVID-19 cases in Arizona and Pima County have continued to break into an upward trend. Average daily cases have risen faster in Arizona than the wide majority of states over the previous two weeks, ranking in the top seven states across the country. This is according to data compiled by the New York Times as of Nov. 5.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Airline pilot comes to blow with flight attendant over masks, report says

A Southwest Airlines pilot has been accused of assaulting a flight attendant in a mask-related argument that got out of control, police say.The fight, which allegedly broke out last month at a hotel bar in San Jose, California, is being investigated by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Details are sparse, but police say it all started with a quarrel over masks.“The event involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks,” Sgt Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department told USA Today.The pilot has not been indicted, but the district attorney could bring charges, Mr Camarillo said....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
fox10phoenix.com

COVID-19 is Arizona's leading cause of death as cases rise, Arizona Public Health Association says

PHOENIX - Arizona on Nov. 13 reported nearly 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations remained near peaks seen during the autumn surge. The 3,985 additional cases and 51 additional deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic totals to 1,211,333 cases and 21,651 deaths.
ARIZONA STATE
simpleflying.com

Connect Airlines Responds To Concerns Over Its Pilot Strategy

Connect Airlines, which wants to use turboprops to connect Toronto with major cities in the United States, is looking to receive regulatory approvals to start operations. However, the business the carrier is looking to establish has drawn the scrutiny of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which has aired some concerns over what Connect Airlines is planning. The airline has issued a response, though ALPA is looking for more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
azbigmedia.com

A year after legalization, here’s how marijuana is impacting Arizona

What’s green, edible and used to be illegal? You guessed it, cannabis. Arizona voted “yes” to Proposition 207 in late 2020, legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana in Arizona. Nearly a year after the passage of the proposition, Phoenix residents are reflecting on its impacts. According to the Arizona Department...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Here’s what Arizona is allocated under $1T infrastructure bill

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday, allocating billions of dollars to Arizona. The bill provides funds to rebuild roads and bridges, and also to shore up coastlines against climate change, protect public utility systems from cyberattacks and modernize the electric grid. Public transit, airports and freight rail also get boosts.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy