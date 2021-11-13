Arizona airline pilot to sue United Airlines over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A Southwest Airlines pilot has been accused of assaulting a flight attendant in a mask-related argument that got out of control, police say.The fight, which allegedly broke out last month at a hotel bar in San Jose, California, is being investigated by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Details are sparse, but police say it all started with a quarrel over masks.“The event involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks,” Sgt Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department told USA Today.The pilot has not been indicted, but the district attorney could bring charges, Mr Camarillo said....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO