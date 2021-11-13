CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer's Lightning Round: Blackstone ‘Can Go Even Higher Still'

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell on American private equity giant Blackstone, Chinese EV maker Nio and U.S. electric vehicle charging company EVgo. Blackstone: "We know Blackstone's had a giant run. You can actually say it's...

Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Jim Cramer
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Robinhood, SoFi and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Home Depot — Shares of Home Depot jumped 5.7% after the home improvement retailer beat on earnings. The company reported earnings of $3.92 per share on revenue of $36.82 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $3.40 on revenue of $35.01 billion, according to Refinitiv.
What Jim Cramer Is Watching in the Market Tuesday

Lucid... sold out? Reservations for all?...making the pilgrimage to see them after winning the MotorTrend car of the year… lost $1.5B… 20,000 cars... supply chain issues?... Citi raises price target from $29 to $57. HD better than expected… sales good, same store good. Walmart... $1.45 v. $1.40, same-store sales up...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Rackspace Technology, Axon Enterprise, Royalty Pharma and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Rackspace Technology (RXT) – Rackspace beat estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share. The cloud computing company's revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. It was Rackspace's eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, and the company said it was well-positioned in a booming market. its shares surged 8.3% in the premarket.
What to Watch Today: Stocks Set to Rise With Shoppers Undeterred by Higher Prices

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday as investors looked to strong earnings from Dow stocks Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) and better-than-expected retail sales data from the government. October retail sales rose 1.7% overall. Excluding autos, sales also increased 1.7%, compared to estimates of 1%. (CNBC) * Rent for single-family...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stocks set to rise with shoppers undeterred by higher prices. U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday as investors looked to strong earnings from Dow stocks Walmart and Home Depot and better-than-expected retail sales data from the government. October retail sales rose 1.7% overall. Excluding autos, sales also increased 1.7%, compared to estimates of 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped Monday, coming off their first negative weeks in six. However, all three stock benchmarks were still less than 1% away from their last record high closes on Nov. 8. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower Tuesday but remained above 1.6%.
We See New Highs Ahead for Disney Shares and Are Buying More

Shortly after the opening bell, we will be buying 100 shares of Disney (DIS) at roughly $158.69 per share. Following the trades, the Charitable Trust will own 500 shares of DIS, representing 1.95% of the portfolio. As noted previously, we expect shares to consolidate around current levels given that the...
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Eli Lilly Over Biogen and Cassava Sciences

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cassava Sciences: "This is not the one. I don't think they have it. I don't think Biogen has it, even though Medicare is going to pay for it. I think Eli Lilly has it, which is why we keep buying that one for the charitable trust."
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
NBC Philadelphia

Cramer's Lightning Round: DraftKings Short-Term ‘Could Be a House of Pain'

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell on stocks including DraftKings and Plug Power. New Relic: "It had one of the most unbelievable quarters. And Lew Cirne [founder of New Relic] is back and bigger than ever." DraftKings: "It is like a war out there. ... That...
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,545.68 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $227.40 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Week Ahead: Retail Earnings Will Reveal How Consumers Feel About the Economy, Higher Prices

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's most important earnings reports, after Wall Street ended on a strong note Friday but still closed lower on the week. Next week features a long list of retail earnings that will provide a glimpse into how American consumers feel about spending their money and how they're dealing with higher prices.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: The best cannabis play is Innovative Industrial Properties

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Poshmark: "They missed the quarter bad tonight, and it's interesting because everybody else in that industry seems to be doing quite well, so that is what I call disappointing."
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I won't recommend a tobacco stock on the show

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. MGM Resorts International: "It's got a lot of good management at the top. I think It's good, but tomorrow Wynn reports, and Wynn, which my charitable trust shows, is going to determine the direction of MGM and right now I can't tell you how good Wynn is going to be cause I think it's the future that we like not the past."
Forbes

As Coinbase Moves Into NFT Space, Even Jim Cramer Changes Tune

Watch this: in April, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer said people buying non-fungible tokens (NFT) are buying things that don’t exist. “We have people trying to put prices on things that didn't exist — think non-fungible tokens,” he said in April. He wasn’t saying don’t invest in them, but he was equating them with bubbles bound to pop.
