On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss Denver's defensive plans moving forward without Von Miller, the return from injury for quarterback Dak Prescott, and why this game features two of the NFL's best rushers. Plus, Steve recalls his best game against Dallas and why this game carries extra meaning for Courtland Sutton. Finally, Alexis chats with DNVR's Zac Stevens about the impact felt by the Von Miller trade and why Broncos fans will be paying close attention to the secondary this weekend.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO