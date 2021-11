NEW YORK — The cryptocurrency market gets likened to the Wild West by critics, and now a key player is asking for sheriffs to come to town. Binance, the world’s largest exchange for trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, says it’s time for global regulators to establish rules for crypto markets. It released a list of “10 fundamental rights for crypto users” this week that it wants to guide discussions with regulators, policymakers and other exchanges.

