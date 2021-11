Anyhow, it turns out that Tina secretly wears a suit and works for Baby Corp, just like her uncle did. And she needs Tim and Ted to infiltrate Tabitha’s school, because it’s run by a villain, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), who’s bent on inciting a baby revolt against all parents. This isn’t a simple task, oh no, because it requires Tina to shrink Tim and Ted back to the ages they were in the first movie, because god forbid this movie be too different. Tim takes the opportunity to masquerade as someone else in order to get to know his daughter Tabitha better, and thankfully it’s a purely platonic friendship, lest the movie invoke the craziest bits of Back to the Future. Meanwhile, Boss Baby Ted gets stuck with all the regular moron babies in the daycare center, and he lords over them, trying to organize a breakout.

