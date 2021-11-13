N.C. NAACP elects a new president

Dane Scalise was elected president of the New Hanover County Bar Association (NHCBA) at the group's annual meeting Oct. 21. Prior to his election as president, Scalise served as the organization's secretary, treasurer and, most recently, vice president. Outside of his volunteer work with the NHCBA, Scalise is general counsel...
The longtime programs director for Mississippi’s Giant House Party announced on social media last week he is the new president of the Neshoba County Fair board. State Rep. C. Scott Bounds was voted into the position at a regular board meeting on Oct. 21. Bounds said his predecessor, Gilbert Donald, also submitted his resignation at the same meeting after 51 years on the board.
NEW BRITAIN - The Common Council elected new leadership to the council Wednesday night at its regular meeting. Members of the city’s Common Council met Wednesday night and elected Alderman Robert Smedley as the new President Pro Tempore to the council. Smedley was nominated by Alderman Howard Dyson. Smedley was nominated by Alderman Howard Dyson, whose nomination was seconded by alderman Kris Rutkowski. There were no other nominations.
Cleta Mitchell was appointed to the board of advisors on August 21, records show. Mitchell was on the phone call with Donald Trump when he tried to overturn the 2020 election. Mitchell resigned from her law firm after the Washington Post published audio of the phone call. On January 2,...
The North Carolina General Assembly passed new redistricting maps Thursday, laying out the state’s political landscape for the decade to come. The new maps likely create a 10 to 4 split for Republicans in North Carolina’s congressional delegation and the GOP will hold onto its majorities in the state House and Senate.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a write-in campaign was launched in early October for the 3rd Ward seat by Brant Lemer. The Ames City Council will gain a new member after Anita Rollins was elected to the 3rd Ward seat Tuesday. Rollins, secretary of the Ames...
RALEIGH — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, The N.C. House voted along party lines in favor of its new House election district map, while the N.C. Senate approved new congressional maps. The votes come despite many Democrats saying the redistricting committee should “go back to the drawing board.”. Democrats called to...
Iowa’s NAACP leadership joined together Tuesday morning to discuss with the public why they feel a new youth detention center in Scott County would be harmful. Speakers at the press conference, which took place at Davenport’s MLK Interpretative Center, began by discussing the disproportiante incarceration of young people of color in the state of Iowa.
A day after N.C. lawmakers approved new maps for legislative and congressional elections, plaintiffs linked to former Obama-era U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder are going to court to block the congressional map. A lawsuit filed late Friday in Wake County Superior Court labels the map a partisan gerrymander. Critics say...
UNC graduate 21-year-old Chris Suggs won a seat on the Kinston City Council on Nov. 2, per unofficial results, making him the youngest elected official in North Carolina. Suggs received 35.2 percent of the vote, easily becoming one of two candidates to win a seat on the council. He finished ahead of incumbent Robert Swinson IV by a margin of 4.3 percent, and ahead of third-place finisher Michael Martin by 21.6 percent.
Republican leaders in the N.C. General Assembly have faced allegations of partisan gerrymandering and criticism of the new “race-blind” map drawing process following the Nov. 4 passage of new federal and state legislative maps. Gerrymandering is not a new issue in North Carolina, as the state has faced gerrymandering lawsuits...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats to seek recounts in 2 Virginia House races, leaving control of chamber in limbo.
The field for governor is growing, but so is the slate of endorsements for Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full term next year. Hochul was endorsed on Tuesday by two Democratic Party county leaders: Joe Landry of Schenectady and Scott Reing of Putnam County, her campaign announced.
Quinnipiac University’s Student Government Association (SGA) elected Multicultural and Identity(M&I) Senator Owenea Roberts, a junior accounting major, as the vice president for finance. “I was quite shocked,” Roberts said. “I had the application and I have the personality to get the position, but we had such strong candidates.”. Outgoing Vice...
