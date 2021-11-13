Congressman David Price on infrastructure allotment for North Carolina

Tensions boiled over in the House Republican Conference Tuesday morning, with some conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus seeking action against the 13 Republicans who voted for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trying to keep his caucus together to oppose Democrats’ sweeping social spending legislation.
Democrats are seeking to make roads and bridges a major campaign issue ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, highlighting local projects that stand to benefit from the bipartisan infrastructure bill and going after Republicans who voted against it. “We cannot forget that our state’s senior senator, Marco Rubio, fought this...
Congress has been debating infrastructure for decades; but until last week, no comprehensive plan was presented for a vote. Finally, we had an opportunity to vote on one. While some critics claim we should have waited for a perfect bill, how much longer can West Virginia afford to wait?. With...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina redistricting plan drawn by Republicans that retools state House seats has cleared the chamber. The House voted along party lines Tuesday for a map that redraws the chamber’s 120 districts, which are based on population changes recorded in the 2020 census. If they...
WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Fighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: a snowy, rusty bridge in New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year’s presidential primaries.
President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
Michael Regan, administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, kicked off a five-day “Journey to Justice” tour of the Southern United States on Monday. The trip is meant to highlight communities that have long suffered from environmental racism, an issue President Joe Biden hopes to address, in part, with funding from his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden announced a deal last month to establish around-the-clock operations at the Port of Los Angeles, the nation's largest, to break an unprecedented container ship traffic jam blamed for driving up consumer prices. But that hasn't happened yet. Port of Los Angeles Executive Director...
Less than 24 hours after signing his $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law, President Joe Biden hit the road to sell the bill's benefits directly to the American people. His first stop? A trip to New Hampshire, where 215 bridges are deemed structurally unsafe. The president spoke Tuesday as it...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats to seek recounts in 2 Virginia House races, leaving control of chamber in limbo.
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Some people might describe Hartville, Missouri, as being in the middle of nowhere, but the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday announced that it's the closest town to the middle of the nation. The hamlet of about 600 people in the Missouri Ozarks is located about 15...
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has appointed to a federal election advisory board a prominent Republican attorney who assisted former President Donald Trump in his failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Cleta Mitchell was named to the Board of Advisors for the federal Election Assistance Commission. The...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democrat Patrick Leahy’s announcement that he will retire after eight terms in the Senate has set off a scramble in Vermont over the rare opening in the state’s tiny congressional delegation. While political observers expect Democratic Rep. Peter Welch to be a leading candidate if he...
NEW YORK (AP) — An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend. Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer's vaccine,...
TEXAS — Deirdre Gilbert has set out to achieve what no Black woman has yet to do: hold the office of governor in the United States. In July, the native Houstonian announced her bid for governor, and now she’s in the race of her life, hoping to connect with Texans.
The “Good Cause Eviction” bill. People should get ready to hear the name of this piece of legislation repeated throughout the next legislative session. Progressive Democrats have made this bill one of their top priorities and rallied around the state on Tuesday in support of this measure. “Housing is a...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia will lift its indoor mask requirement starting next week, as local COVID-19 infection cases continue to trend downward. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, masks will no longer be required in many indoor spaces. A statement from the city Health Department announced that masks will still be required in certain settings, including schools, libraries, public transportation, ride-share vehicles and group-living facilities like nursing homes, dorms and jails. Private businesses will still be able to require customers to wear masks.
The Thanksgiving holiday will come early for Fort Bragg troops and their families. On Monday, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to visit the military installation, which is home to airborne soldiers. Their trip is part of the Joining Forces initiative, which is a White House...
