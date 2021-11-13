CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Local fire chief sent to hospital with severe burns

By Caroline Cluiss
KXII.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARDMORE, Texas (KXII) - A local volunteer fire chief was taken to a Texas hospital with third-degree burns on Thursday. Bromide volunteer fire chief Gene Karr was flown to Plano after a fire-called a freak accident by former Bromide firefighter Sharla Schultz-left him with second and third degree burns...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Two people sent to hospital after mobile home fire

VENETA, Ore. -- Two Veneta residents were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a fire broke out in their mobile home. The fire happened at the Country Living Mobile Home Park in the 87000 block of Territorial Highway just after 3:30 a.m., according to Lane Fire Authority. The fire...
VENETA, OR
hometowndebate.com

House fire burns in Vader

Friday in Vader was not a usual day, there was a house fire which drew a lot of attention. At approximately 11:02 a.m., members of the Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District #20 were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 810 E St. which is in the city limits of Vader. Initial reports from Central Dispatch advised that the residence was fully engulfed in flames. This was a home that had burned before in 2017.
VADER, WA
KXII.com

Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter after he crashed his motorcycle drunk, killing his passenger back in April. Around 11:30 p.m. on April 10 while on FM 692, Staci Ludlow, 30, was riding on the back of a motorcycle driven by a Joshua Wyatt, 29, when they hit the curb while driving on wet roads.
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WBOC

Man Burned in Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- A man had to be rushed to the hospital for burns sustained in an early Tuesday morning house fire in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 204 Washington St. The Salisbury Fire Department responded to...
MARYLAND STATE
myrgv.com

Elderly woman, daughter-in-law ‘severely’ burned in Alton fire

An elderly woman and her daughter-in-law were severely burned in a house fire Tuesday afternoon, Alton Fire Chief John Salinas said. The Alton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire near Concepcion Road sometime before 4:30 p.m. “The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal is still doing their investigation,” Salinas said....
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

10 Forced Out After Fire In Lawrence At Multi-Family Home

LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home on Margin Street in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m. “The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty. There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home. Firefighters were able put out the blaze, but remained on the scene late Sunday night to watch out for any flare-ups. Firefighters on the scene after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV) The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no reported injuries at this time. The Andover and Methuen Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.
LAWRENCE, MA
southernillinoisnow.com

Name of Centralia woman burned in fire is released

A Centralia woman was pulled unconscious from a fire in her mobile home Wednesday morning. She has been identified as 66-year-old Vicky Roe of 1010 Bond Street. Centralia City Firemen and Life Star Ambulance first responded to the woman’s medical alert. The first firemen spotted smoke as they were arriving on the scene and realized her home was on fire.
CENTRALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Firefighters#Accident#Kxii#Camp Simpson Boy Scout
unionspringsherald.com

Fire Chief gave report

Rob Cameron, Chief of the Union Springs Fire Department, gave his report for October at the City Council meeting on November 1, 2021. A determined house fire caused three emergency trips to 210 Hunter Avenue. The initial call was on October 25, with two more calls for the "rekindled fire" on October 27.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSAZ

3 burned in Charleston house fire, two critically

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Multiple people have been burned in a house fire Tuesday evening on Charleston’s West Side, including two critically, Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges said. A third person who was taken to the hospital is stable, Hodges said. The two critically injured victims were taken to...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Spokesman-Review

West Central chimney fire sends one to hospital with burns Friday night

A fire that spread from a chimney in the West Central neighborhood on Friday night sent one person to the hospital with burns, according to the Spokane Fire Department. The house fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Dean Avenue, according to a news release. Smoke was coming out of the front door when firefighters arrived.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs7.com

Freshly burned body discovered in structure fire call

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At approximately 5:45 pm Tuesday afternoon, the Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 5000 block of FM 1213. Upon arrival, investigators found no structure fire, but did discover a freshly burned deceased body. The body has yet to be identified, but...
MIDLAND, TX
wvlt.tv

Active structure fire, owner hospitalized with burn injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is working to put out a fire that came from a small explosion at Dave’s Wholesale Transmissions located at 1201 Maryville Pike, according to Captain DJ Corcoran with the KFD. The shop owner, Dave Johnson, was sent to the hospital with first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Daily Freeman

Puppy suffers burns in Mount Marion house fire

MOUNT MARION, N.Y. — A puppy suffered severe burns in one of two Thursday morning fires on Kings Highway in this town of Saugerties hamlet. The Mount Marion Fire Department said on its Facebook page that members responded just after 11 a.m. to 737 Kings Highway, where they found a working fire in a first-floor bedroom. A second alarm was issued, and the fire was extinguished quickly, the department said. It said the blaze was mostly contained to the bedroom.
SAUGERTIES, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy