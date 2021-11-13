CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Attorney Ben Crump files lawsuits for more than 200 people, against Astroworld Music Festival

By Tom Zizka
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A new round of lawsuits is coming in response to the deadly Astroworld Music Festival that left nine people dead. Noted personal-injury attorney Ben Crump, Friday, filed more than 90 suits, representing more than 200 people, who say they were harmed at the show. Some appeared with...

www.fox26houston.com

