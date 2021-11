Syracuse, N.Y. -- The 59-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the Near West Side of Syracuse has been identified, according to Syracuse police. John O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, police said. O’Neal was one of three men who were stabbed during a fight on Friday night, according to police. The three men were fighting each other, according to Syracuse police Sgt. Matthew Malinowski.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO