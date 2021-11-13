CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Burrell Talks Newlywed Life, Plus: Her Budget-Friendly Thanksgiving Tips

 4 days ago
Nearly a month after marrying Stuart Claxton, famed chef Anne Burrell spoke with “Extra’s” Katie Krause about their wedding, as well as her Food Network special “Battle of the Bird.”

Burrell admitted, “Isn’t it bizarre? You can’t get used to saying ‘husband.’ I’m like, ‘What is going on?’”

As for life as a newlywed, Anne said, “It is great. We are still riding the high from the wedding. It was so delightful and fun… When it was all happening, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in my wedding dress and walking down the aisle.”

Of celebrating their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife, Anne said, “We are very excited. We are actually going to have a low-key [Thanksgiving], just us and Stuart’s son… It’s just going to be a family affair this year.”

To get into the Thanksgiving spirit, Burrell is also hosting the Food Network special “Battle of the Bird” with Carson Kressley, which premieres Sunday, November 14.

The special will feature two teams competing to see who can pull off the best Thanksgiving party, and it’s not just about who served the best dish. She explained, “It’s about the whole experience. I like to have a whole table set, a charcuterie set, and a drink immediately… It helps bring the meals to life.”

Burrell also shared a few tips for those at home to ease some of the holiday stress, like using store-bought cranberry sauce and green beans. Watch!

“Battle of the Bird” airs November 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network and Discovery+.

