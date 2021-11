NFL Week 10 - Reports are now in that Odell Beckham will sign with the Los Angeles Rams. It's a good signing for him if he wants to compete for a championship, but how many targets are there for him in that Rams offense that has other excellent receivers such as Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods? I wonder if whatever he does with those targets is really going to build his case to be paid significantly as a free agent in 2022. Remember, DeSean Jackson just asked to be released by the Rams because he wasn't getting enough targets.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO