INDIANAPOLIS – The Jets got blasted by the Colts, 45-30, on Thursday night to drop to 2-6 this season. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game. 1. What the heck has happened to the defense? I had concerns about this unit during training camp. With all the youth in the secondary, I thought the Jets could have a really tough year defensively. But the secondary has not been the problem. On Thursday night, the front seven, which is supposed to be the team’s strength, got gashed. It looked like they were doing everything wrong. They had no gap discipline, could not get off blocks and players at the second and third level of the defense took bad angles.

