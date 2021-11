President Biden this week signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law— and the House has also moved a step closer to passing Mr. Biden's social spending agenda, which aims to expand the social safety net for millions of Americans and also contains over $500 billion to combat climate change. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes that lawmakers can vote on the Build Back Better Act this week, but even if they do, it will still have some obstacles to overcome before it's law.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO