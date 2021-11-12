Washington Justice Signs Support Player OPENER

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 7 Oregon at Washington. There's another layer of importance for the Ducks (7-1, 4-1), who earned the No. 4 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The preseason predictions had this game underlined, circled and bolded as the one to possibly go a long way in deciding the Pac-12 North. A win by Washington (4-4, 3-2) would create a logjam near the top. A victory by Oregon would firmly put the Ducks in the driver's seat. Oregon has won the last two meetings between the two rivals, and 14 of the last 16. Ducks QB Anthony Brown will try to carry his sizzling October into November. He led Pac-12 quarterbacks last month in completion percentage (71%), and total offense per game (308.8). He's spreading the wealth around this season, too, throwing 10 of his TD passes to nine players.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO