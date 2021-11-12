CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Justice Signs Support Player OPENER

By Jakob Lucas
 4 days ago
The Washington Justice officially signed An “OPENER” Gi-beom, the announcement came on Thursday, Nov. 11. OPENER will be stepping into the role of main support, a role left vacant after the Justice dropped Jung “Closer” Won-sik earlier this offseason. The signing of OPENER means that Washington's support line for...

State
Washington State
