Kern County, CA

FFX: Kern County high school football 2021 CIF Central Section playoff quarterfinal games

By Jose Franco
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seventeen Kern County teams remain in the quarterfinal rounds of the 2021 CIF Central Section playoffs.

The opening round of games saw its share of upsets and those teams look to remain hot and advance.

This week brings several more matchups between local schools including Wasco and Frontier in Division II and Ridgeview takes on North in Division V. Liberty and Garces Memorial open their postseason runs in Division I.

In Division IV, four Kern County teams — Tehachapi, Independence, Foothill, Highland — can make the semifinal round with wins.

Here are the games for this week:

Division I, Quarterfinals

(8) Clovis North 3 – (1) Buchanan 35, Final

(5) Clovis 35 – (4) Liberty (Bakersfield) 45, Final

(6) Hanford 12 – (3) Central 62, Final

(7) Garces Memorial 10 – (2) San Joaquin Memorial 35, Final

Division II, Quarterfinals

(9) Clovis West 42 – (1) Bullard 70, Final

(5) Mission Oak 26 – (4) Kingsburg 32, Final

(14) Wasco 0 – (6) Frontier 35, Final

(10) Mission Prep 16 – (2) BHS 28, Final

Division III, Quarterfinals

(9) Firebaugh 20 – (1) Central Valley Christian 35, Final

(5) Washington Union 52 – (4) Arroyo Grande 32, Final

(11) Paso Robles 24 – (3) Dinuba 28, Final

(7) BCHS 29 – (2) Strathmore 19, Final

Division IV, Quarterfinals

(8) Highland 13 – (1) Nipomo 12, Final

(13) Mendota 42 – (5) Foothill 21, Final

(14) Monache 20 – (6) Independence 42, Final

(15) Tehachapi 20 – (7) Roosevelt 41, Final

Division V, Quarterfinals

(9) Liberty (Madera) 14 – (1) Immanuel 0, Final

(5) Shafter 33 – (4) Boron 50, Final

(6) Coalinga 18 – (3) Righetti 34, Final

(15) Ridgeview 41 – (10) North 23, Final

Division VI, Quarterfinals

(9) Lindsay 14 – (1) Taft 26, Final

(5) Delano 14 – (4) Woodlake 28, Final

(6) Caruthers 7 – (3) Pioneer Valley 14, Final

(7) East 33 – (2) Morro Bay 36, Final

8-man, Semifinals

(5) Riverdale Christian 14 – (1) Fresno Christian 63, Final

(3) Mojave 42 – (2) Mammoth 19, Final

