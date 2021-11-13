On the Move: Tracking the Ins and Outs of California Lawyers

Fantastic Negrito's single "Rolling Through California'', featuring Miko Marks is one of the most timely tracks of 2021. Centered around the ubiquity and tragedy of the California wildfires - specifically the 2021 Dixie Fire, the largest single wildfire in the state's history burning over 960K acres of land - "Rolling Through California" is a rallying cry addressing a myriad of issues, including water management, accelerating climate change and forced displacement. "Rolling Through California" garnered praise from The New York Times, Guitar World, American Songwriter, The San Francisco Chronicle, WNYC, KQED, Loudwire, Under the Radar Mag, and more!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO