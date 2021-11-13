CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Woman moves out after Florida apartment asks for $800 more in rent a month

By WESH 2 News
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385mNM_0cvFIEmV00

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Skyrocketing rent is putting many Central Floridians in a bind.

Krystal Blair says the rent is so high she’s moved in with family until the market turns back around.

That might not happen until more apartments are built.

People living in apartments have always been able to expect their rent to go up when it’s time to renew. Blair said she was ready for it.

“I’m always expecting $100, maybe $150, because everybody does it. You start low and then you end up high,” Blair said.

However, she had no idea how high her rent would go. Her complex wanted $800 more per month.

“I was like no, I can’t do it,” Blair said.

Market analyst CoStar group found the going rates were 21.5% higher than last year in the most recent quarter.

Many people are reporting their apartment complexes are asking for several hundred dollars more per month.

Trinity Kutchinsky with the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando says one reason is that apartments are almost completely full.

“Across the nation, we’re seeing these vacancy rates hit all-time lows,” Kutchinsky said.

Central Florida has long had a shortage of affordable housing but we also have rapid population growth.

Kutchinsky says not enough new housing is being built.

“Our big push right now is getting that additional inventory that’s needed into the market,” Kutchinsky said.

Blair left that old apartment and is now staying with family until the market calms down.

“I’m going to give myself about two and a half months to just save, save, save. And hopefully, I can find myself a nice house,” Kutchinsky said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 557

FTV47
4d ago

These corporate owned complexes need to be held accountable, just like the power companies they should have to justify before our State officials. This is discrimination.

Reply(65)
102
General Obvious
3d ago

Supply and demand. Nearly 2 million illegals coming to the US and the government wanting to give some $450,000 of Americans money along with 900 people a day moving to Florida a day, you can bet prices are going to go up. That’s simply how it works. If you’re not blaming the Biden Cartel for this disaster then you’ve been out to lunch and have no place to complain. We really don’t care what Biden voters have to say. They put us here and it’s going to get a lot worse.

Reply(53)
95
Harry
4d ago

Dang Northerns sell their homes for millions, come to Florida and pay cash for a $300,000 mansion, twice the size they have up north.

Reply(13)
42
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Central Florida#Affordable Housing#Weather#Wesh#Central Floridians
WFLA

Bradenton could face lawsuit over sewage spills

Both Sarasota Bay and Tampa Bay have taken hits over the last few years with bouts of red tide and seagrass loss. Founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper Justin Bloom says there's too much nitrogen in our waterways and aging infrastructure is part of the problem.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
WFLA

WFLA

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy