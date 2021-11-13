Attendees ready and prepared for Day N Vegas festival

Some of the biggest names in hip-hop are here in Las Vegas this weekend. The Day N Vegas music festival kicking off Friday for the first time since the pandemic started.

“I’m glad Vegas is bringing something so wonderful like this to the city and I’m glad to be here.”

It’s music to the ears of Jeremy Hemphill of Dallas, Texas being able to finally go to the Day N Vegas music festival.

“Look at the sun. It’s so beautiful out here and hey, you’ve got to be here,” he said.

It’s great weather for tens of thousands of people who are expected over three days. With that, getting to the festival can be a journey. One thing is there’s no official parking at the festival. Some visitors decided to get a hotel nearby and walk over for convenience.

“Get a hotel nearby and give yourself time. We definitely woke up early and kind of had things scheduled,” Nayanka Paul, visiting from Philadelphia, said.

Rideshares, taxis, and public transportation are all encouraged by the festival. For some visitors, safety is on the back of their minds after seeing deadly crowd surges at Astroworld earlier in the month.

“I feel if it gets a little too wild, we might start heading towards the back a little bit just to be safe,” Diego Mendoza, who’s visiting from Seattle, said.

“I think I’ll do the right call and be a little bit in the back,” Scott Karanaja, who’s visiting from Seattle, said.

One key piece of advice for anyone at the festival is to stay hydrated.

“Get some water into your system before you stand out in the sun for the next three days,” Hemphill said.

Post Malone will be the headliner for day 2 with Tyler, the Creator wrapping it all up Sunday night.