‘It Was Brutal’: Twin Cities Tree Farm Loses 10% Of Christmas Trees Due To Summer Drought
4 days ago
RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) – The sight of snow might have you in the mood to add some holiday greenery inside your home. But picking your Christmas tree might look a little different this year. It’s the eve of opening day at Hansen Tree Farm and there’s plenty of work...
RICE -- If you're like Clark Griswold your family is probably beginning to search for that perfect Christmas tree. For 50 years the Hinkemeyer Tree Farm in Rice has been supplying that important Christmas item for families to help kickstart the holiday season. Co-owner Cheryl Thiele says over the years...
The City of Jamestown is planning to harvest this year's Christmas Tree on Wednesday for display on Tracy Plaza. Harvesting is tentatively scheduled for 8:00 AM, with the tree to arrive at City Hall at about 10:00 AM. This year's tree will be a 40-foot tall blue spruce that is being donated by Ms. Lindsay DeLong and family and will be harvested from the residence at 265 Prospect Street. Once the tree is removed by a crew from the city's Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department, along with the assistance from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities crew and crane, the tree will then be loaded onto a truck and trailer that is donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving and transported to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The BPU crane will raise and hold the tree in place while it is secured in preparation for decorating with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights by Parks staff members. The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree will occur during this year's Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 4th.
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The annual Christmas tree sale held by the Windsor Locks Fire Department has been canceled this year due to the ongoing supply shortage. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the fire department their decision to cancel came down to a shortage of Christmas trees. Instead of...
MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Christine Spillane says her nursery in Middleboro is getting ready for the post-Thanksgiving Christmas tree rush. Their trees will arrive next week but it will be a much smaller inventory. “We do have a shortage this year and that’s a big problem,” Spillane said.
Spillane predicts all 350 of their trees will be sold way before Christmas and suggests customers to come early. “We get our trees two days before Thanksgiving so they will be here. I do suggest getting them sooner rather than later,” she said.
Spillane’s is not alone when it comes to the challenges...
The pumpkins have been carved and the candy collected. Now it’s time to find the perfect Christmas tree to deck the halls! You don’t have to go too far to find some of the best trees in the state. Pick your perfect evergreen, and then shop for all the wreaths, greenery, ornaments and gifts you need to make your home sparkle. Here is the 2021 guide to Christmas Tree Farms in Pierce County.
1. Coming in at number one is Frederickson's Tree Farm, located in Monmouth. I was referred to this farm by many facebookers and was also able to chat via messenger with one of the people who work there. Feel free to choose from their selection of Premium Balsam Firs. With their "Choose and Cut Program," they can provide you with a hand saw or you may bring your own to cut your tree down. They always operate to the maximum to give you the most splendid choice in trees. Visit Frederickson's!
(WGHP) — Now’s the time to start making your plans to buy that perfect Christmas tree. That’s the message from tree lot owners and tree farm growers in the Triad area. As some lot owners have made the decision to temporarily close in the thick of the national Christmas tree shortage, others say they can […]
Ah, savor the aroma of a freshly cut Fraser fir and the happy anticipation of the holidays. Excitement is in the air, and visions of sugar plums surely are dancing in the heads of children. Western North Carolina, with its high elevation, is prime territory for growing the popular Fraser...
LOWELL, Mass. — Rollie Perron has spent nearly his whole life walking the land that his parents bought almost 70 years ago. His family built a popular Christmas tree farm on the property, which has been eyed by developers for years. Rollie's Farm is located across 20 acres along Varnum...
It’s that time of year when one of the biggest decisions a family came make during the holidays is what Christmas tree will be “the one” this year? There are certainly plenty of options. Just type “Christmas Tree” in the Target online search engine and you will get more than you bargained for. I hit on 2,349 results. An artificial tree might be the only tree allowed in your home if are a renter, condo dweller or perhaps have some environmental concerns.
Primarily a choose-and-cut farm, the Radde Tannebaum Farm aims to bring the family experience each holiday season. Since experimentally planting its first Afghan Christmas trees in 1986, the Radde Tannebaum Farm — which is owned by Kenneth and Kathy Radde — has grown into a 9-acre farm. The Christmas tree farm opens at 3 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 26 this year, and is located on 2511 County Road in Meridian.
There’s something nostalgic about cutting down your own Christmas tree: the smell of pine needles, the adventure of hunting down the perfect tree with your family, chopping it, and then hauling it back to the house for an old-fashioned Christmas. There are plenty of tree farms in and around the...
This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Once again, North Carolina has the honor of growing the White House Christmas tree. A family farm in Jefferson, Peak Farms, run by Russell Estes and his son Beau, will […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mystic Tree Farm in Greenville is getting ready to open to the public on Saturday. “COVID has impacted us in the sense that people want to celebrate something,” owner Susan Fink said. “They’re tired of staying in the house and doom and gloom so last year, they came out and bought like crazy and this year, we are expecting the same thing.”
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A shortage in artificial Christmas trees has a Cross Plains tree farm hoping for a boost in business. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, close to 85% of artificial trees are made overseas. Nationwide shipping issues have put a kink into plenty of people’s holiday gift giving plans, even […]
You've decided: this year, you and yours are going to celebrate the holidays with a live Christmas tree. Fortunately, New York state and the Southern Tier Region provide a good number of options for families in the market for a living tree. According to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of...
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Fritz’s Mountain is one of several Christmas tree farms in the Northwoods area. It’s been in the family three generations, going back to Fritz himself. His granddaughter, Katie Podgorski and her husband Jon along with Connie Krueger now own the place. “It was my Grandpa Fritz’s...
Wanna pull a "Clark Griswold" and chop down your own Christmas tree?. Well, maybe not exactly like Clark Griswold's "Old-Fashioned Family Christmas" ... It didn't quite go as he hoped in the holiday classic Christmas Vacation, did it? And it all started with a poorly planned tree-cutting experience. But, luckily...
