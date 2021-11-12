‘It Was Brutal’: Twin Cities Tree Farm Loses 10% Of Christmas Trees Due To Summer Drought

The City of Jamestown is planning to harvest this year's Christmas Tree on Wednesday for display on Tracy Plaza. Harvesting is tentatively scheduled for 8:00 AM, with the tree to arrive at City Hall at about 10:00 AM. This year's tree will be a 40-foot tall blue spruce that is being donated by Ms. Lindsay DeLong and family and will be harvested from the residence at 265 Prospect Street. Once the tree is removed by a crew from the city's Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department, along with the assistance from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities crew and crane, the tree will then be loaded onto a truck and trailer that is donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving and transported to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The BPU crane will raise and hold the tree in place while it is secured in preparation for decorating with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights by Parks staff members. The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree will occur during this year's Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 4th.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO