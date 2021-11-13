Patchy morning fog, windy afternoon, with a chance of showers for Saturday

Be prepared to deal with patchy fog as you're heading out the door this morning. Fog is not as dense or widespread as it was on Monday, but there are still some visibility issues for drivers this morning. Most of the fog should be dispersed by north winds picking up early today, and we'll have sunny to mostly sunny skies overhead. High pressure is building into the West Coast from the Pacific in the wake of the quick moving wet system that tracked through to our north last night. Most of our mountain areas saw just a trace of rain late last night, while valley areas mostly stayed dry. Low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west will help to drive gusty north winds across northern California on Tuesday. Sustained winds out of the north from 10 to 20mph look likely, and gusts up to around 30mph will be possible today. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to lower 50's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 30's to 40's overnight. High temperatures will end up several degrees warmer than Monday as the sunshine returns. Valley areas will top out in the mid 60's, while foothill areas end up in the mid 50's to lower 60's. Mountain areas will climb into the upper 40's to lower 60's Tuesday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO