Environment

Patchy morning fog, windy afternoon, with a chance of showers for Saturday

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERNIGHT: Areas of fog a mostly cloudy skies, light winds and a slight chance of rain/snow. SATURDAY: Areas of morning fog with increasing winds...

localnews8.com

WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
WHNT-TV

Rain, sleet, ice, and snow — Winter in the Tennessee Valley

This week across the Tennessee Valley is Winter Weather Awareness Week for the National Weather Service. Today’s topic will be focused on the criteria for winter weather alerts for our area and the type of wintry precipitation. The frequency of winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley is small but when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
State
Montana State
WDSU

Morning Fog and Our Next Cold Front

I hope you've enjoyed another great day of weather! You'll notice the humidity bumps up even more into your Wednesday before a cold front on Thursday brings in a chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will push 80° today and tomorrow, but as for receiving rain, it doesn't look like a majority of us will find measurable rain. We're now working 20 days without any rain officially for New Orleans, and it's likely that streak will go on even longer. I give it a 20% chance of showers and/or an isolated thunderstorm on Thursday, but almost just like with our last cold front, the likelier rain chance (which is still pretty low) isn't even with precipitation along the front, but a batch of possible showers and a storm or two out ahead of the front. This could be where you are some time in the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning.
cw39.com

Houston weather: cold fronts keep coming

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Changing weather is to be expected this time of year, and this week is no exception as another cold front is on the way. It will likely arrive in Houston very early Thursday morning. Before it gets here, we’ll be warm with increasing humidity. Tuesday’s temps will...
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Colder with lighter winds for Wednesday

Our cold front is exiting to the east for tonight with gusty winds through the early evening. However, winds are expected to relax into the overnight hours for Wednesday morning. Overnight, cloudy with a clearing sky throughout the night, with lows into the teens for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds calming to around 5-10 MPH. Mostly sunny for Wednesday afternoon with highs into the mid 30's. Winds for Wednesday are expected to be in the 5-10 MPH range. Our next chance of rain and snow will work in late Thursday into Friday. The Friday morning storm will bring in winds, a chance of snow and rain showers with highs around the mid 40's. Saturday, we'll see a slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 40's.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Patchy morning fog then warming up Tuesday

Patchy fog has developed early Tuesday, but will be dispersed as winds pick up out of the north. We'll end up mostly sunny & warmer for your Tuesday afternoon with gusty north winds. Clouds increase on Wednesday. Cooler temperatures and the potential for showers will return from Thursday into Friday. We'll then dry out and warm up for your weekend.
The Oregonian

Portland metro Tuesday weather: Morning fog before a partly sunny afternoon; high of 50

Portland gets a break in the windy, wet weather Tuesday with partly sunny skies likely after spotty morning fog. The National Weather Service is watching high pressure building in from the west leading to a gradual drying trend the next two days. Some showers are still possible in the higher elevations of southern Washington and the northern Oregon Cascades.
PORTLAND, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Patchy morning fog & mostly sunny skies Tuesday

Be prepared to deal with patchy fog as you're heading out the door this morning. Fog is not as dense or widespread as it was on Monday, but there are still some visibility issues for drivers this morning. Most of the fog should be dispersed by north winds picking up early today, and we'll have sunny to mostly sunny skies overhead. High pressure is building into the West Coast from the Pacific in the wake of the quick moving wet system that tracked through to our north last night. Most of our mountain areas saw just a trace of rain late last night, while valley areas mostly stayed dry. Low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west will help to drive gusty north winds across northern California on Tuesday. Sustained winds out of the north from 10 to 20mph look likely, and gusts up to around 30mph will be possible today. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to lower 50's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 30's to 40's overnight. High temperatures will end up several degrees warmer than Monday as the sunshine returns. Valley areas will top out in the mid 60's, while foothill areas end up in the mid 50's to lower 60's. Mountain areas will climb into the upper 40's to lower 60's Tuesday afternoon.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold morning with patchy fog, then mild Tuesday with sunshine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A big jump in temperatures is in store this afternoon with a warm front set to move in later today. Get ready to enjoy a pleasant afternoon, but a wintry feel is still in place this morning with patchy fog and below freezing temperatures. Bundle up and plan for extra time with reduced visibility on your morning commute, but pack the sunglasses and prepare to shed the layers later today. Highs will make it to the low 50s with times of sunshine under partly cloudy skies.
FORT WAYNE, IN

