The Green Bay Packers will go as far as where Aaron Rodgers takes them. That’s the most acceptable truth about the Packers over the past several years. It still remains as a proverbial chant among Packers fans, but at least one area of Green Bay’s game is starting to transform the team into a scarier threat for the rest of the NFL: their defense. To be precise, we are talking about the Packers’ ability to contain opposing wide receivers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO