CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo, NM

Navajo reports 77 more COVID-19 cases, no recent deaths

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 77 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no recent deaths.

The figures put the tribe’s overall number of cases at 37,966 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The death toll stood at 1,507.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urged residents of the vast reservation to be careful when traveling to neighboring cities and states where safety measures aren’t always as strict. The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic.

He also urged residents to take advantage of vaccination drives this weekend, including in Pinehill and Shiprock in the New Mexico portion of the reservation and in Chinle, Arizona.

Other opportunities are available at health care facilities on the reservation that covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and also stretches into southern Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

After record low, monarch butterflies return to California

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — There is a ray of hope for the vanishing orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies. The number wintering along California’s central coast is bouncing back after the population, whose presence is often a good indicator of ecosystem health, reached an all-time low last year. Experts pin their decline on climate change, habitat destruction and lack of food due to drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Schools close as smog-laden India capital considers lockdown

NEW DELHI (AP) — Schools were closed indefinitely and some coal-based power plants shut down as the smog-shrouded Indian capital and neighboring states invoked harsh measures Wednesday amid considerations of a lockdown in New Delhi to combat worsening air pollution. India’s top court is deliberating on the lockdown — a...
INDIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
348K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy