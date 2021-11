Sam Huff, the subject of a documentary series that was one of the earliest reality looks at NFL football, died Saturday. He was 87 and passed from “natural causes” in Winchester, Virginia, according to a family lawyer. Huff was known as a hard-hitting linebacker, first for the New York Giants in the late ’50s and early ’60s, then for the Washington Redskins for four years. The nature of his business was chronicled by CBS in the Walter Cronkite hosted series The Twentieth Century, a documentary television program. In the episode titled “The Violent World of Sam Huff.” the linebacker wore a microphone...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO