After a stellar 10-year run as St. Paul’s head football coach, Steve Mask told AL.com on Tuesday he has resigned. “I feel like we’ve had a great run here,” he said. “It’s been the best 13 years of my life – the last 10 as head coach for sure. I felt like it was time to look in a different direction. I’m very grateful and thankful to the St. Paul’s community, which has accepted me as part of the family.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO