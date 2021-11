On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in a decisive Game 6 to win the 2021 World Series. And thus, the off-season has officially begun. This upcoming winter is going to be probably one of the most frustrating and longest in Los Angeles Dodgers memory, and they’ve had quite a few of those recently. From anguish of not getting the job done in the playoffs, to wondering what players may or may not be re-signed, this off-season has all of that with the added bonus of a possible players’ strike.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO