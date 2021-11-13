Nanty Glo woman, a frequent 'Your Story' author, pens Chapter 2

Lori Cornetti SUBMITTED PHOTO

Lori Cornetti is no stranger to The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” annual writing feature.

The Nanty Glo resident is a frequent contributor, having had chapters chosen as winners in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

“It’s always very exciting to have something that we’ve written be seen in print,” Cornetti said.

“I love it, and it’s a wonderful opportunity. It’s fascinating, and it’s fun just to write, even if you don’t get a chapter published.”

Cornetti said after reading the first chapter, she wasn’t sure where the story would go.

“I started thinking about Meghan being in Johnstown in 1962, and that kind of drew me into my childhood,” she said.

“My great-grandmother lived on Sherman Street in a yellow house and we used to go there at Christmastime.

“There was always a tree with a train and a homemade village underneath.”

Cornetti said those visits were heartwarming and created lasting memories.

“I felt that’s what Meghan needed,” she said.

Cornetti said the Chapter 1 author set up the story to go in potentially different directions.

“She’s apparently in Johnstown and walking, so I thought about where would you go,” she said.

“I also thought about why is she there and what’s her purpose in going back? She’s looking for some meaning in her life and for some of the happiness that she used to have at Christmastime that has not been there for a long time.”

Cornetti said she decided to take Meghan back to the place where she had heartfelt memories from her childhood.

“I also introduced her brother, who I’m hoping farther down the road will make an appearance in the current time frame,” she said.

“He was a fond memory, but they’ve apparently become disconnected over the years. I hope when she gets back to the present time, they can breach the chasm that the years have created.”

Cornetti said she has ideas on where she would like to see the story go, but is looking forward to seeing how the story unfolds.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen when someone opens the door at the house. Is it going to be Meghan’s grandmother? Is she expecting her, or will the grandmother be totally surprised and not know who is at her doorstep?” she said.

Cornetti, who is employed in the information technology department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said she wrote the chapter over the course of two days.

“I used to have my mother read all my writing, but she’s not with us anymore, and I really would have loved to have had her input on this one to get the legitimate memories of what it was really like,” she said.

“I can go back and revise it 100 times, because there’s always something you could do, like changing a word or phrase or add something.”

Cornetti has written a novel, “Camelot 2012,” that was self-published online and tells the story of the cloning of John F. Kennedy.

She also enjoys writing poetry.

“This is the first thing I’ve written in quite a while,” Cornetti said.

“I discovered that I have a knack for painting, so I’ve been doing more painting than writing, but for me, it’s kind of the same. One you’re painting with words, and one you’re painting with paint.”