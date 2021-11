The FDA recently made two important decisions — one bad, one good — that will affect people with cognitive decline. The approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab), an expensive and controversial treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, has been roundly and deservedly criticized, and the manufacturer’s close relationship with the FDA questioned. The approval of the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, on the other hand, should be applauded by anyone who cares about dementia and cognitive decline.

HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO