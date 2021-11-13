Biden insists infrastructure spending bill will help ease inflation crisis
With inflation hitting a 31-year high in October, President...www.nbcnews.com
With inflation hitting a 31-year high in October, President...www.nbcnews.com
Pretty soon they will confiscate all bank accounts and pensions and precious metals in the name of national security and to protect our freedoms.
He also said it would cost us zero dollars which 1.75 trillion is not zero. It will also guarantee permanent inflation since the tax obligation is permanent and this is funding only for three years which means we have to fund it again in three years with trillions more. I don't know how democrats are confused with the economics and even the accounting principles.
No way. It will increase the debt and throw us all over the cliff of inflation self imposed by Biden!
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 87