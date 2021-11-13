CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden insists infrastructure spending bill will help ease inflation crisis

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation hitting a 31-year high in October, President...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 87

Bass Face
4d ago

Pretty soon they will confiscate all bank accounts and pensions and precious metals in the name of national security and to protect our freedoms.

Reply(6)
21
SurfsUp
3d ago

He also said it would cost us zero dollars which 1.75 trillion is not zero. It will also guarantee permanent inflation since the tax obligation is permanent and this is funding only for three years which means we have to fund it again in three years with trillions more. I don't know how democrats are confused with the economics and even the accounting principles.

Reply(1)
18
Rebecca Swartz
4d ago

No way. It will increase the debt and throw us all over the cliff of inflation self imposed by Biden!

Reply(1)
27
Reuters

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hutch Post

Biden's next $1.85T bill expected to pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Americans are struggling at the checkout line — and it could cost Democrats

WASHINGTON — Inflation threatens to slow President Joe Biden's agenda, and Republicans say it will help them devastate the Democratic majority in Congress. "Next year's election will be a referendum on grocery prices, and you can expect Republican challengers to talk about little else between now and then," said John Ashbrook, a co-founder of the public affairs firm Cavalry and a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, expected as soon as this week, will inherit an economy headed for the fastest annual growth in a generation with wage increases flowing to the lowest-paid workers, strong hiring, and household bank accounts flush with cash.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Top Biden economic adviser says $1.75T spending bill will reduce inflation

White House national economic director Brian Deese on Sunday touted the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package as the solution to reducing inflation, saying services like universal preschool and affordable housing will get more people to participate in the economy and reduce price pressures. During appearances on CNN’s...
BUSINESS
