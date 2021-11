CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Condolences continue to pour in for a young woman who was fatally shot over the weekend. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Roslyn Ramon. Police said the 20-year-old was shot as she was driving along Holly Road just after 2 a.m., on Saturday. The investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Esten Chavez for murder and four counts of aggravated assault. Parts of the investigation are still ongoing, leaving many wondering what led up to the senseless tragedy.

