On the Beat

Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

RESCUE

A search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island transported an 85-year-old woman from her home in Concrete to Skagit Valley Hospital on Wednesday for medical treatment.

According to a news release from NAS Whidbey Island, the search and rescue crew was called to conduct the medical evacuation because other first responders were unable to reach the home near Concrete Municipal Airport.

PEDESTRIAN COLLISION

An 80-year-old Silverdale man was transported to Island Hospital Wednesday evening after being hit by a car while standing in the roadway of Fidalgo Bay Road.

Anacortes Police Chief Dave Floyd said the man had exited his vehicle about 5 p.m. to remove a rubber raft from the road, and was struck by a vehicle traveling the opposite direction.

The driver of that vehicle, an Anacortes woman, said she was unable to see the man because of the glare of the headlights of the man’s parked vehicle.

“He was trying to do a good deed and it was just an unfortunate circumstance,” Floyd said of the collision.

The man had visible facial injuries and may have had neck and spinal injuries as well, Floyd said.

ROBBERY

A 15-year-old Burlington boy was booked into juvenile detention this week after attempting to steal from a convenience store on Burlington Boulevard and injuring a store employee in the process.

Police were called to the store about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Burlington police Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the boy reportedly was stealing chips and soda valued at less than $10.

When a store employee confronted the boy in an attempt to stop him, the boy swung a glass soda bottle at the employee. The bottle broke and cut the employee’s hand.