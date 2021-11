*UPDATE* Your News Now at 11: 7-year-old Trinity Hurt has been confirmed found and alive. We will have more when details are released by law enforcement. Court documents state that a person of interest in the case, Charles Eugene Castle, has been taken into custody and charged with kidnapping after he was questioned by the Kenton Police Department. Castle is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.

KENTON, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO