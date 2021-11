A new museum exhibit in rapper Tupac Shakur’s memory will open in Los Angeles next January. The website for the show titled “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” described the exhibition as a “fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy” of the late artist and activist. The exhibit is located at The Canvas @ LA Live in “a newly built, temporary 20,000-square-foot space”, according to The New York Times.Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 after he was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting. He was 25. The museum exhibit is...

MUSEUMS ・ 14 DAYS AGO