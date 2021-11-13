CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Madison claims 11A State Championship win over Milbank

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Q8ib_0cvFATUU00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Madison scored 21 third quarter points on their way to a 31-0 win over Milbank in the 11A State Championship.

This is Madison’s fourth 11A state title in the last seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zmVT_0cvFATUU00

The game had a slow start as neither team scored in the opening quarter.

A short punt gave the Bulldogs short field position. They would get three out of it as Trey Smith connected on a 25 yard field goal.

On Milbank’s ensuing possession, quarterback Kaden Krause would be intercepted by Mike Peters. A few plays later, Trey Smith would score the games first touchdown.

Madison led 10-0 at halftime.

Coach Mac Hodgen said they found some things they liked in the second quarter. So they used that in the third quarter… and it worked.

Madison took the opening drive of the half and marched right down the field. They capped the drive with a 13 yard Smith touchdown run.

17-0 Madison.

They would force a punt and go right back on the attack.

Their next drive found the end zone as well. Nate Rick’s capped the drive with a one yard run.

It was now 24-0 Madison.

But Madison wasn’t done in that quarter. Nate Ricke would connect with Joe Gors for the touchdown pass.

That capped an absolutely impressive third quarter that saw Madison score 21 points in three drives.

Neither team would score in the fourth quarter, which was key.

Madison had earned a shutout win over Milbank. The first shutout in the 11A state final since 2016, which was also by Madison in a 39-0 win over Tea Area.

Madison was led by Trey Smith who was named the game’s outstanding back and the Joe Robbie MVP. He rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 13 tackles on defense, including two tackles for loss and a sack. He also kicked a 25 yard field goal and four extra points as he added 19 of the team’s 31 points.

Nate Ricke was impressive as well for Madison. The senior quarterback was 12-20 for 130 passing yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

