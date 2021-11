It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cassava Sciences: "This is not the one. I don't think they have it. I don't think Biogen has it, even though Medicare is going to pay for it. I think Eli Lilly has it, which is why we keep buying that one for the charitable trust."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 HOURS AGO