Friday evening forecast: a cold front keeping us cool, for now

By Susana Harbert
bigcountryhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: GRAB THE BLANKETS! It is going to be a cold night in the big country with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s with feels like temperatures into the 20’s. Winds...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

newschannel6now.com

Strong Cold Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold arrives on Wednesday morning with gusty winds out of the north behind it. Temperatures rise into the 60s ahead of the front but slowly fall through the 60s and 50s during the afternoon. We stay chilly on Thursday and early Friday with a widespread freeze possible. We’ll warm back up by the weekend.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
cbs2iowa.com

An early look at your Thanksgiving travel forecast

Anyone with travel plans this time of year always has a wary eye on the forecast as weather can cause headaches around the holidays. (Unless you're traveling within Florida or Arizona, perhaps.) With Thanksgiving travel ready to ramp up about a week from now, let's take an early look at...
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Rain, sleet, ice, and snow — Winter in the Tennessee Valley

This week across the Tennessee Valley is Winter Weather Awareness Week for the National Weather Service. Today’s topic will be focused on the criteria for winter weather alerts for our area and the type of wintry precipitation. The frequency of winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley is small but when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cw39.com

Houston weather: cold fronts keep coming

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Changing weather is to be expected this time of year, and this week is no exception as another cold front is on the way. It will likely arrive in Houston very early Thursday morning. Before it gets here, we’ll be warm with increasing humidity. Tuesday’s temps will...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Soars Before The Season’s First Arctic Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4)- Very warm weather for November combined with gusty winds, low humidity, and very dry soil will create critical fire danger on Tuesday. Then a dramatic change will arrive Tuesday night with temperatures plunging more than 30 degrees going into Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Denver and almost the entire I-25 corridor in Colorado from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph at times while relative humidity remains under 15%. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, temperatures will stay far above normal again on Tuesday with most neighborhood around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins reaching at...
COLORADO STATE
hendersonvillestandard.com

Cold front coming in by Friday

A strong cold front will bring rain on Thursday and high temperatures will drop about 20 degrees. After being in the low 70s on Wednesday, we probably will only reach the near 50 on Friday. It is looking like we may have a chance of rain around Thanksgiving and temperatures below normal for the next couple of weeks.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Can Nature And Woolly Bear Caterpillars Be Simple Predictors Of Our Winter Weather Forecast?

BOSTON (CBS) – As the leaves turn colors and begin to fall, temperatures drop and perhaps you notice that first frost on the grass or even see the first snowflakes of the season, we are instantly thinking about what this winter will be like. This is the time of year when we meteorologists attempt to predict what the upcoming coldest months of the year will be like. For weeks, we analyze charts and graphs, trends and climatology. We look to the oceans, the arctic and even Siberia for hints. But, are we just complicating things? Some experts would say all you have...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Mild, Windy Tuesday Before Cooldown Comes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Expect mild temperatures Tuesday, but the cold returns after that. The main story over the next couple of days, though, will be the wind. In the Twin Cities, wind gusts will be highest in the afternoon, breaching 30 mph. Southeastern Minnesota will be under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday will start out gusty, and again the wind will be most severe in the afternoon, potentially blowing at 35-40 mph. (credit: CBS) The high in the Twin Cities Tuesday is 47. Temperatures cool down on Wednesday and Thursday before another brief warmup to end the week. The forecast looks dry for the next several days.   More On WCCO.com: With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’ Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate
MINNESOTA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm through mid-week; next cold front by Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures in the upper 50s with patchy areas of fog developing brings a milder start to the day with sunshine on the way that will quickly break whatever chill we have in the air very early on. Expect any fog to move out by 8:00 a.m. as temperatures climb rapidly through the 60s and 70s to eventually reach 80 degrees this afternoon. Make sure you are dressed for the warmth today as this unseasonably warm pattern has one day left before our cold front arrives Thursday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: Warmer for the next few days, until the next cold front arrives Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected we are warming up with southerly winds here to stay until the next cold front moves through on Thursday. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer tonight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to near 70 at the coast. And we will likely see at least patchy fog overnight with locally dense fog possible in some areas.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cbs12.com

A sunny and warm Tuesday before an unsettled end to the week

Our ridge of high pressure that developed yesterday across Texas and Louisiana has now moved into Florida, bringing with it warmer and very dry air. This morning, temperatures across the state have warmed by several degrees. Instead of temperatures being in the low and mid 50s, like what we all saw to start our Monday morning, we're now back in the upper 50s and low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT

