This week, Éric Zemmour, the bête noire of the French establishment, will be in Britain, potentially shoring up support for his expected bid for the French presidency, likely to be announced in the coming weeks. In recent months, Zemmour has outmanoeuvred Marine Le Pen on the Right, pushing her into third place in national polling. According to Harris Interactive, Zemmour is now in second place behind President Emmanuel Macron. The poll projects Zemmour winning 18-19 per cent of first-round votes, with Le Pen on 15-16 per cent. Macron is on course to win 23-24 per cent of first-round votes, while winning 58 per cent against Zemmour and 55 per cent against Le Pen in a second round.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 HOURS AGO