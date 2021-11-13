La Crosse Police arrest 17-year-old for threats that shut Central

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse police arrested a 17-year-old boy Friday on three allegations, including disorderly conduct and terrorist threats, in connection with threats that shut down Central High School Thursday.

The youth also faces a charge of “unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information or documents” for allegedly gaining access to another person’s account and sending threatening messages, according to a police news release.

Because of the threats, the La Crosse School District announced Wednesday night that Central classes were canceled Thursday.

On Thursday, the district announced that the issue had been resolved, allowing extracurricular activities to take place Thursday night and classes to resume Friday.

News 8 Now is not releasing the juvenile’s name until he is charged.

“The La Crosse Police Department in partnership with the La Crosse School District view the safety and well-being of the students, staff and families a top priority,” the police news release said. “We appreciate the community’s continued support as we work to provide a safe environment for all students and staff throughout the district.”

The release urged people who have concerns about school safety to use the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT program https://speakup.widoj.gov/ , call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 784-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online https://www.p3tips.com/459. People also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.

