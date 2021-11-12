Live updates: Marshall hoops opens season at home against Wright State - first half

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 109-49 in his sixth year at Wright State and 519-289 in his 27th year overall. Kyle Conley is 41-64 in his fifth year at Lake Erie. About Wright State: The Raiders start out with a Division-II foe and then play six of their remaining seven non-league games away from home. They have three in the eight-team Naples Invitational Nov. 22-24, opening with George Washington and then playing either Kent State or James Madison. East Tennessee State, Murray State, Missouri State and Long Beach State are in the other bracket. … They have the fewest non-conference games (eight), aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, and the most Horizon League games (22) in their history. … The Raiders led the league in offense and defense last season, scoring 82 points per game and allowing 67.4. They shot 48.3% from the field, which was second in the conference (Purdue Fort Wayne shot 50.1) and 19th in the nation. Their defensive field-goal percentage was 40.1, first in the HL and 20th in nation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO