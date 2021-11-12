CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Live updates: Marshall hoops opens season at home against Wright State - first half

By Tom Bragg
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshall men's basketball team opens the 2021-2022 season on Friday at home against Wright State. Check out the game preview from our friends at HerdZone here. - Starters for tonight's game: Andrew Taylor, Taevion Kinsey, Darius George, Mikel Beyers and Goran Miladinovic....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski explains decision to start Duke star freshman Paolo Banchero following arrest

Duke and coach Mike Krzyzewski made the decision to play and start star freshman Paolo Banchero after after he and junior guard Michael Savarino were arrested over the weekend, with court records obtained by the Raleigh News & Observer showing that Savarin was arrested for DWI while Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI. Krzyzewski, who released a statement earlier Tuesday, was asked about the situation after the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ 92-52 win at home over Gardner-Webb to improve to 3-0.
BASKETBALL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amory boys' hoops wins in season opener against East Webster

AMORY – The Amory Panthers got their season started off on the right foot with a win. The Panthers jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter against East Webster on Saturday, and they never took their foot off the gas as they picked up a 69-45 win.
AMORY, MS
abc17news.com

Mizzou hoops previews upcoming season opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team will open up the season against Central Michigan at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 9. Head coach Cuonzo Martin said the team is excited to show fans and other teams their identity. "They treated the scrimmages like they were games because they were...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops
daltigers.ca

Carson scores 24 in hoop home opener

The Tigers played their home opener against the UPEI Panthers at the Dalplex in Halifax on Friday, November 5th. Both teams came out strong defensively and the score was kept low at 9-5 for Dalhousie through the first five minutes of play. The Tigers maintained a slim lead throughout the...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

GoJackets Podcast - Loss to BC and hoops season opens

The action has picked up with both football and basketball teams in action. We went depth on the Georgia Tech-Boston College game. There were plenty of opinions to go around and we took a look at things from all angles. We also took a look ahead to the upcoming Notre Dame game. We also took a quick look around the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
upressonline.com

Preview: Keys to the Owls’ matchup at home against Marshall

FAU (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) will finish their two-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 6. They are scheduled to play Marshall University (5-3, 3-1 C-USA). The Owls’ only victory against Marshall was during the 2017 C-USA championship season on Nov. 3, 2017. FAU is scoring 30.5 points per game and allowing 21.5...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Hoops Falls in Season Opener at Rice

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Mallette and Mike Mitchell Jr. had impressive freshman debuts, but the Pepperdine men's basketball team suffered a season-opening 82-63 loss at Rice on Tuesday night. It was a one-point game at halftime but the Owls (1-0) outscored the Waves (0-1) 46-28 after the break. BIG WAVES.
HOUSTON, TX
wvua23.com

Tide Hoops dominate in season opener

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team destroyed Louisiana Tech 93-64 at Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday. However, this was more than just a game. Fifteen minutes before tipoff, the University of Alabama and coach Nate Oats honored the late, great Luke “Fluff” Ratliff, with a seat dedicated to his name.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dayton Daily News

Lake Erie College at Wright State: What to know about tonight’s season opener

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 109-49 in his sixth year at Wright State and 519-289 in his 27th year overall. Kyle Conley is 41-64 in his fifth year at Lake Erie. About Wright State: The Raiders start out with a Division-II foe and then play six of their remaining seven non-league games away from home. They have three in the eight-team Naples Invitational Nov. 22-24, opening with George Washington and then playing either Kent State or James Madison. East Tennessee State, Murray State, Missouri State and Long Beach State are in the other bracket. … They have the fewest non-conference games (eight), aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, and the most Horizon League games (22) in their history. … The Raiders led the league in offense and defense last season, scoring 82 points per game and allowing 67.4. They shot 48.3% from the field, which was second in the conference (Purdue Fort Wayne shot 50.1) and 19th in the nation. Their defensive field-goal percentage was 40.1, first in the HL and 20th in nation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Hoop Hogs healing up ahead of season opener

Much of the preseason for Arkansas basketball has unfortunately been defined by injuries and who has and has not been available. While it hasn't been the ideal situation, the Razorbacks thankfully appear to be healing up at the right time with the regular season just around the corner. During his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
EKU Sports

Big First Half Sparks EKU In Season-Opening Victory

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky scored 55 first-half points and never looked back as the Colonels defeated Georgetown, 93-63, in the season opener in McBrayer Arena on Tuesday night. EKU (1-0) led 10-9 before knocking down a trio of three-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor to go...
RICHMOND, KY
KTLO

Missouri State falls at home in season opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A corner 3-pointer by Southeast Missouri’s Eric Reed as the shot clock expired with 11 seconds remaining sealed a 99-94 opening-night win for the visiting Redhawks over home-standing Missouri State here Tuesday. The Bears got 28 points and 15 rebounds from Gaige Prim who played with four...
MISSOURI STATE
AL.com

Auburn opens as home favorite against Mississippi State

Auburn opened as a home favorite for its penultimate game at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season. Coming off a double-digit road setback against Texas A&M, No. 16 Auburn opened as a four-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to VegasInsider.com. The Tigers (6-3, 3-2 SEC) will host the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday at 11 a.m., with the game airing on ESPN.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 23, Florida College 21 - First Half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State will host their second and final men's basketball exhibition game on Friday evening at 6 p.m. when they take on Florida College. The game between the Seminoles and the Falcons is the 21st Annual Aubry Boyd game. Admission and parking for the game is free, for those planning to attend. The game will not be broadcast on television or radio. Noles247.com will provide updates below and in the comment section:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy