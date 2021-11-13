Angel Giving Tree returns to La Crosse, Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Angel Giving Tree is back.

Trees went up at Walmart locations in La Crosse and Onalaska today, as well as Advance Auto Parts.

By adopting an angel, you are helping making the holiday season bright for others.

“We expect around 800 children to be served through this program. Anywhere between 400 and 600 families total,” said Salvation Army community relations specialist Hope Hickman.

Registration is still open for community member seeking assistance.

Children will be eligible for a toy, clothing and their family will receive a food basket.

Registration is open until November 19th.

More details are available here .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.