Laurel, MD

Army veteran is blessed by a community organization, shares his story of the American Dream

By Lex Juarez
 4 days ago

LAUREL, Md. (WDVM) — Veteran’s Day was recognized on Thursday, November 11, 2021, but ARS Rescue Rooter of Laurel, Maryland, continued to honor the holiday by surprising an Army veteran with a brand new HVAC system and water heater for his family.

The company started giving back to the community in this way a few years ago, with this gift as the third time someone has been blessed. This year’s recipient is Carl Jeanty, a retired Chief Warrant Officer III who served for over 20 years.

Washington County school board and Board of Education approve new school policy

Jeanty said, “I joined the military because this is what I have always wanted to do, even since I was growing up in Haiti.”

Jeanty immigrated to the United States when he was 16-years-old and enlisted in the Army the day after he graduated high school. His career working in the Criminal Investigation Division and Protective Service Division took him back to Haiti for Operation Uphold Democracy, Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Storm and across Europe for other missions.

While stationed in Europe, Jeanty spent 12 years in Germany, where he met his wife, Fatma. The two have been married since 1981. Being surprised with the new heating and air system for their home is something that leaves both feeling blessed.

Fatma said, “It’s a big honor, you know. For me and for him.”

When he found out he was selected, Jeanty said he almost passed out.

Our military serves us every day, not just Veterans Day

“It was a dream come true. I’ve never won anything before, so it’s very moving, very touching for me,” he said.

On average, brand new systems like these cost around $10,000.

Steve Jolles, the Sales Manager at ARS Rescue Rooter of Laurel, Maryland, said, “It is a small price for us and we just appreciate what Carl has done. Just saying ‘thank you for what you do’ is great, and really heartfelt, but it is even more (special) when you can do more.”

While Jeanty has never won a prize like this before, he said he feels blessed to be a United States citizen and is proud to have served the country.

He said, “I have lived the American Dream. I always consider myself as the American Dream. If someone comes here and works hard, everything is possible.”

While he was on active duty, the military allowed him to earn both a Master’s and Doctoral degree. He was also never passed up for promotion opportunities during his career.

If you or someone you know is a veteran, you can nominate them for this same prize through ARS Rescue Rooter.

Jolles said, “Participate, and if you’re looking for a nomination, put yourself in. You deserve it. You earned it and you deserve it.”

