Community raises over $27,000 to help 3-year-old battling brain cancer

By Jessica Madhukar
 4 days ago
Rylie Snodgrass was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor in September at just three-years-old.

Just days before Rylie was diagnosed, her family had just lost their dog and welcomed their second child.

"It came at a really horrible time. My sister and my brother-in-law lost their dog, three days later, they had a baby, and four days after that Rylie started having strange symptoms," said Cassie Stinefast, Rylee's aunt.

Submitted
Rylie Snodgrass, 3, was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Sept. 9.

They rushed Rylie to the emergency room only to learn the unfortunate news.

"We did not think that brain cancer was on the table at all, and unfortunately, it was," Stinefast said.

The toddler underwent brain surgery to remove a tennis ball-sized tumor. She was discharged three days later, but the tumor returned. A rare aggressive cancer was diagnosed, resulting in Rylee needing chemotherapy and another surgery. She is currently in the ICU at Children's Wisconsin receiving tests.

Eric Snodgrass, Rylie's dad, shared how he's been dealing with the diagnosis.

"It is very difficult to go through, especially with a child of such a young age. She kind of knows what's going on, you know, we had explained that you had a big bump on your head and now the bump is gone and now through this surgery it will get the rest of the little bump out. She's really been brave through all of it, and she's done a great job," said Snodgrass.

At first Rylie's parents felt like they had to deal with this alone.

"I mean we're private people," Snodgrass said.

But as the saying goes, it takes a village.

Submitted
Rylie Snodgrass, 3, was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Sept. 9.

"We started a Go Fund Me for really just family and friends who wanted to support them in any way that they could," said Stinefast.

The Go Fund Me page has grown quickly and Rylie has now received over $27,000 in donations.

"Our support system, whether its family, friends, co-workers strangers we don't even know, it's been unbelievable since the second, we got to the hospital," said Eric.

The family plans to donate any of the funds that are not used to others in need.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

