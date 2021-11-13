CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Trooper Brock Buchanan selected as 2020 Trooper of the District for Evansville

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Trooper Brock Buchanan was selected as the 2020 Trooper of the District for the Evansville District at a ceremony in Indianapolis.

Trooper Buchanan is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and has spent his entire career at the Evansville Post and primarily patrolling Knox County.

On August 14 of last year, Trooper Buchanan and a firefighter responded to a capsized boat on the Wabash River, where they were able to rescue four adults and three children. He was also involved in a pursuit of a stolen ambulance. Authorities say the driver attempted suicide, but Buchanan was able to save her life by using his tourniquet.

WEHT/WTVW

ISP Trooper Rainey promoted to Sergeant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The ISP tells us that Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter has promoted Senior Trooper Seth Rainey to the rank of Sergeant. They add that Sergeant Rainey has been transferred to the Human Resources Division to serve as a recruiter. Rainey is a native of Mt. Vernon and a 2003 graduate from […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana opens doors to cameras in 5 courtrooms

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project announced by the state Supreme Court. The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1 and could be extended. All civil and criminal proceedings will be eligible for broadcast by the news media except for proceedings that […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman organizes water drive for Flint, MI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Although a judge recently approved a $626 million settlement in Flint’s water litigation, the community is still in need of aid. Sabrina Stewart-Thomas, an Evansville native, is doing what she can to help. Sabrina is working with several businesses and organizations in Evansville to set up water drop off locations for the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana, Illinois in top 15 of states with the worst road infrastructure

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will invest $1 trillion into the United States’ crumbling infrastructure. It’s the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade and could go a long way towards relieving a consistent strain on people’s wallets. QuoteWizard’s team of analysts found that deteriorating roads and bridges cost the average […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Police say suspects in morning chase part of ATM theft ring

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Police have called off a manhunt for suspects involved in an ATM theft and a pursuit that happened on Tuesday morning. Evansville Police were dispatched to Regions Bank on Tuesday for a burglary alarm around 3:15 a.m. The arriving officer noticed that the ATM machine was damaged, however the contents […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police investigating Monday night shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Two people are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Owensboro Monday. Owensboro police responded just before 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive, where they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A shot […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana AG files lawsuit against federal vaccine mandate for health care workers

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced a third lawsuit centered on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, is against a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring vaccination of all workers at health care facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid. “No pandemic gives President Biden the authority […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
