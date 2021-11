HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Nickerson USD 309 school bus was involved in a two vehicle accident just after 7:30 Monday morning. According to Hutchinson Police 58-year-old Rory O’Brien of Inman was stopped behind the bus at the intersection of 30th and K-61 highway when his foot slipped off the brake hitting the back of the bus.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO