Renovation of Camp Randall's south end zone will begin soon

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Camp Randall was built in 1917, and now some renovations will bring it into 2022 with construction starting soon in the south end zone.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh knows it's about the game with Badgers fans, but this will certainly enhance it.

"It's been well received," McIntosh said. "This project was born out of feedback that we got from our season ticket holders. They wanted a different experience, but yet open air. A little more hospitality and sales have been great."

McIntosh is ready for the south end zone renovation at Camp Randall Stadium.

"We're excited," McIntosh said. "We're going to break ground on the project as soon as our last home game is finished. We're going to have the doors open, ready to go before the first game of next year. We had to take a pause with Covid. We had to make sure that we were going to be able to come back and fill the stadium this year. That was the responsible thing to do. Early this summer when we felt confident that we were going to have fans here, we gave it the green light."

For Badgers fans, it's all about the total game experience. But, the former left tackle in McIntosh can appreciate something else.

"Food offers, comfortable seats," McIntosh said. "A perspective that as a former offensive lineman is probably the best seat in the house."

It could bring back some glory days in Madison.

When asked if it can facilitate getting bigger and more concerts at Camp Randall, McIntosh said it certainly can't hurt.

"I think every couple of years we have an act come through," he said."It takes a special act to be able to do that. This will certainly help with that."

But like Lambeau Field, Camp Randall Stadium could become a year-round destination.

"This project will not be a seven Saturday a year project," McIntosh said. "This will be year-round, events, weddings. We'll make a lot of use out of this one."

